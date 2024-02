February 13, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A 32-year-old man died in a road accident in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Shrikant Suresh Hampannawar died when a reversing truck hit him in Ashok Nagar in Belagavi.

Police say initial investigation has indicated that the truck was coming in the reverse direction to avoid barricades. A case has been registered.