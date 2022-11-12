Man killed in hit-and-run

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 12, 2022 21:37 IST

A man, crossing the busy Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Banaswadi on Friday night, was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The deceased has been identified as Bapikumar, 23, an employee of a private firm. 

When he was trying to cross the ORR in Kalyan Nagar around 11 p.m. Friday night, a speeding canter mowed him down and as he fell to the ground, ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver of the canter sped away.

A commuter on ORR who was in a car behind the canter when the accident happened tried to chase the canter and recorded the vehicle speeding away on his mobile phone and posted it on Twitter, tagging Bengaluru City Traffic Police. 

A senior police officer said the video will help them track down the canter driver very soon. The Banaswadi Traffic Police have taken up a probe and efforts are on to identify and arrest the canter driver. 

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app