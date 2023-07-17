ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in front of temple

July 17, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified men hacked a 27-year-old man to death in front of a temple in Wadderatti village near Mudalagi in Belagavi district on Monday.

Siddappa Jagamutti was left profusely bleeding, after two assailants attacked him with a machete and other weapons.

He died before he could be shifted to hospital. He had come to the Sri Banasiddeshwar Temple along with his wife Priyanka. They were married three months ago.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and a team of officers from Mudalagi visited the spot. A case has been registered.

