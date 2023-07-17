HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed in front of temple

July 17, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified men hacked a 27-year-old man to death in front of a temple in Wadderatti village near Mudalagi in Belagavi district on Monday.

Siddappa Jagamutti was left profusely bleeding, after two assailants attacked him with a machete and other weapons.

He died before he could be shifted to hospital. He had come to the Sri Banasiddeshwar Temple along with his wife Priyanka. They were married three months ago.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and a team of officers from Mudalagi visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.