Man killed in accident on Electronics City Expressway

A biker was killed in an accident on the Electronics City Elevated Expressway on Saturday morning when a speeding tempo traveller rammed into his motorcycle from behind.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash, 56, an employee of a private firm. Prakash fell down and suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared brought dead.

The incident happened around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, disrupting traffic on the key flyover for sometime. The Electronics City Traffic Police arrested the tempo driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence.