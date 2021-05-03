Man killed by son over property dispute

A person was allegedly killed by his son at Venkatpura near Banavara in Arsikere taluk on Sunday. Sanna Chikkanna, 65, was found murdered at his home in the village. His son, Srinivas, allegedly murdered him over a property dispute.

According to the police, Srinivas had repeatedly demanded his father register the house, they were staying, in his name. He often assaulted his father on the same issue. On Saturday night the duo had a heated argument and Srinivas beat up his father. The neighbours found Chikkanna dead and informed the police.

Banavara police have registered a case.