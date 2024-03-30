ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed by neighbour in trivial row over dust

March 30, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a trivial row at Hemmigepura in Talgahattapura on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased Panchalinga, 42, a daily wage labourer, had objected to his neighbour Chiranjeevi, a truck driver, for plying the truck in front of his house which caused the dust to get into the house. A heated argument ensued between them following which Chiranjeevi left in huff only to return with two of his associates later in the day. A fight broke out again following which Chiranjeevi and his associates allegedly stabbed Panchalinga with a knife on his chest and escaped .

Passers-by rushed him to a near-by hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of murder and are on a manhunt for the accused .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US