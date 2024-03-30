Man killed by neighbour in trivial row over dust

March 30, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a trivial row at Hemmigepura in Talgahattapura on Friday evening.

The deceased Panchalinga, 42, a daily wage labourer, had objected to his neighbour Chiranjeevi, a truck driver, for plying the truck in front of his house which caused the dust to get into the house. A heated argument ensued between them following which Chiranjeevi left in huff only to return with two of his associates later in the day. A fight broke out again following which Chiranjeevi and his associates allegedly stabbed Panchalinga with a knife on his chest and escaped .

Passers-by rushed him to a near-by hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of murder and are on a manhunt for the accused .