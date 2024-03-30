GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed by neighbour in trivial row over dust

March 30, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a trivial row at Hemmigepura in Talgahattapura on Friday evening.

The deceased Panchalinga, 42, a daily wage labourer, had objected to his neighbour Chiranjeevi, a truck driver, for plying the truck in front of his house which caused the dust to get into the house. A heated argument ensued between them following which Chiranjeevi left in huff only to return with two of his associates later in the day. A fight broke out again following which Chiranjeevi and his associates allegedly stabbed Panchalinga with a knife on his chest and escaped .

Passers-by rushed him to a near-by hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of murder and are on a manhunt for the accused .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.