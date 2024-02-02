ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed by his son in Hassan

February 02, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was allegedly murdered by his son at Pumagame village in Hassan taluk on Wednesday night (January 31). Ravi Gowda, 50, was allegedly murdered by his son Sudeepa, 24.

Renuka, Ravi Gowda’s sister, said in her complaint to Dudda police, that Sudeepa picked up a quarrel with his father over the construction of their house in the village on Wednesday night. Following the fight, Sudeepa hit his father. By the next morning, Ravi was found dead.

Ravi is survived by his wife and two sons. His sons were working in a bakery in Telangana. Sudeepa had returned to his native place to construct a house at the family-owned site. The father and son had differences over the construction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint filed by Renuka, Dudda Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US