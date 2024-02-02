Man killed by his son in Hassan

February 02, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was allegedly murdered by his son at Pumagame village in Hassan taluk on Wednesday night (January 31). Ravi Gowda, 50, was allegedly murdered by his son Sudeepa, 24.

Renuka, Ravi Gowda’s sister, said in her complaint to Dudda police, that Sudeepa picked up a quarrel with his father over the construction of their house in the village on Wednesday night. Following the fight, Sudeepa hit his father. By the next morning, Ravi was found dead.

Ravi is survived by his wife and two sons. His sons were working in a bakery in Telangana. Sudeepa had returned to his native place to construct a house at the family-owned site. The father and son had differences over the construction.

Based on the complaint filed by Renuka, Dudda Police have registered the case.

