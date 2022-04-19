Man killed as tree falls in heavy rain

Several motorcycles were damaged as trees fell during heavy rainfall in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The damaged motorcycles that came under a tree that fell during heavy rainfall in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

A 58-year-old man died when a tree fell on him in heavy rain on Club Road in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Vijay Kolhapure, a private company employee, was caught under the branches of a tree that fell on his motorcycle, when he was going home after work. Though Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived at the spot, he could not be rescued in time.

The police said that at least 20 motorcycles were damaged after a tree fell on them on the premises of the District Hospital.

Heavy rain that lasted around two hours, caused traffic jams at several junctions in the city. In some places, roads were blocked by fallen trees, while at others, clogged drains led to overflowing gutters that flooded the roads.

Vehicles queued up in long lines on Club Road, College Road, Khanapur Road and Mahantesh Nagar Road.