Man killed, 12 injured as lightning strikes

May 25, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man died and 12 were injured when lightning struck Diggaon village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bheemashankar Neelhalli.

The incident occurred when the man was travelling from Chittapur to Diggaon and took shelter under a tree to protect himself from rain.

Of the 12 injured, four were admitted to the Chittapur taluk hospital and eight were shifted to the Kalaburagi District Hospital for further treatment.

