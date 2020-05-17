Man kept under institutional quarantine dies

Chitradurga

17 May 2020 11:19 IST

78-year-old Athik-Ur-Rehman tested negative for COVID-19 three days back.

A 78-year-old man who was kept under institutional quarantine died of heart attack in Chitradurga, in the early hours of May 17.

Athik-Ur-Rehman was quarantined in a government hostel in Chitradurga after he had met a Tablighi member from Ahmedabad on May 5th. Since he was a primary contact of the Tablighi member, he was kept under quarantine for 14 days.

District Health Officer, Dr. Palaksha.C.L. told The Hindu, he complained of chest pain in the early hours of May 17. He was being shifted to the district government hospital and he died on the way.

He said decision regarding collection of throat and nasal swabs of the deceased for COVID-19 testing will be taken after speaking with the authorities concerned at the State-level.