Karnataka

Man kept under institutional quarantine dies

78-year-old Athik-Ur-Rehman tested negative for COVID-19 three days back.

A 78-year-old man who was kept under institutional quarantine died of heart attack in Chitradurga, in the early hours of May 17.

Athik-Ur-Rehman was quarantined in a government hostel in Chitradurga after he had met a Tablighi member from Ahmedabad on May 5th. Since he was a primary contact of the Tablighi member, he was kept under quarantine for 14 days.

He tested negative for COVID-19 three days back.

District Health Officer, Dr. Palaksha.C.L. told The Hindu, he complained of chest pain in the early hours of May 17. He was being shifted to the district government hospital and he died on the way.

He said decision regarding collection of throat and nasal swabs of the deceased for COVID-19 testing will be taken after speaking with the authorities concerned at the State-level.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:20:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-kept-under-institutional-quarantine-dies/article31606006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY