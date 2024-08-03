Man jumps to death at Bengaluru metro station

A 57-year-old man jumped in front of an oncoming train on the electrified metro tracks at Doddakallasandra Metro Station on Kanakapura Road on Saturday (August 3) around 5.45 p.m. He was killed on the spot.

He was later identified as Naveen Kumar Arora, 57, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout. The police said he was married and had children. Preliminary investigations revealed that Naveen Kumar was a businessman and had suffered losses.

Following the tragic accident, a train was stranded around 500 metres before Doddakallasandra station. The passengers had to be deboarded and made to walk precariously along the edge of the elevated corridor till the next station.

Train services on the Green Line of Namma Metro were disrupted for several hours after the incident. Operations were stopped between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute stations till the body was removed by the police. Train services resumed at 8.45 p.m. “Due to this sad incident, the inconvenience caused to the commuters is regretted,” BMRCL said in a statement.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104, for help)