GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man jumps to death at Bengaluru metro station

Published - August 03, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru 

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Naveen Kumar Arora

Naveen Kumar Arora

A 57-year-old man jumped in front of an oncoming train on the electrified metro tracks at Doddakallasandra Metro Station on Kanakapura Road on Saturday (August 3) around 5.45 p.m. He was killed on the spot.

He was later identified as Naveen Kumar Arora, 57, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout. The police said he was married and had children. Preliminary investigations revealed that Naveen Kumar was a businessman and had suffered losses.

Following the tragic accident, a train was stranded around 500 metres before Doddakallasandra station. The passengers had to be deboarded and made to walk precariously along the edge of the elevated corridor till the next station.

Train services on the Green Line of Namma Metro were disrupted for several hours after the incident. Operations were stopped between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute stations till the body was removed by the police. Train services resumed at 8.45 p.m. “Due to this sad incident, the inconvenience caused to the commuters is regretted,” BMRCL said in a statement.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104, for help) 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.