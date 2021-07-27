Man jumps into well, after snatching mobile phone

KALABURAGI

27 July 2021 19:30 IST

A youth escaping after stealing a mobile phone died when he fell into a well in Public Garden in Kalaburagi on Monday evening.

The police said that it is not yet clear if he accidentally fell into the well or jumped on purpose to save himself from the people giving him a chase.

On Monday evening, he stole a mobile phone from a youth in the garden. When the youth raised an alarm, in a bid to save himself, he climbed a compound wall and fell into the well.

A Fire and Emergency Services team conducted a search on Monday evening, but the thick moss and rocky formations at the bottom of the well thwarted their efforts. The authorities have decided to pump out water from the well to retrieve the body.