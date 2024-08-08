GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man involved in murder of wife dies while trying to escape

Published - August 08, 2024 07:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old habitual offender, who was on the run after allegedly killing his estranged wife at her house in Chamarajapet on Friday, was killed in a freak accident in Kolar during a bid to escape from the police on August 7.

The deceased, Tabrez Pasha, a resident of Siddapura, was married to Syeda Fazila Fathima, 33, nine years ago, and the couple had two children.

Tabrez, being unemployed and involved in criminal activities, used to allegedly harass Fathima frequently, due to which she moved into her mother’s house in Chamrajapet. Fathima started working as a teacher at a private school to support her children’s education and her bedridden mother.

The police said Tabrez, however, used to visit the house and harass her . On Friday, Tabrez barged into the house and allegedly attacked Fathima with a knife, stabbing her multiple times and killing her on the spot. The accused even threatened the domestic help and his mother-in-law, Shafiyaunnisa, when they tried to stop him.

The accused recorded the murder on his mobile phone and put it on social media before fleeing from the spot. The accused soon fled to Kolar while a police team kept track and, based on information, raided the house of his aunt, where he had taken shelter.

In a bid to escape, Tabrez allegedly jumped from the terrace towards the adjacent building but slipped and crashed on the ground, sustaining severe head injuries .

The police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. The Kolar rural police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.

