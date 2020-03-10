Man injured in elephant attack in Tumakuru dies

A 73-year-old man, who was seriously injured after a tusker trampled him in Kolihalli in Tumakuru taluk on Monday, died early on Tuesday.
Venkatachala Murthy was going to the construction site of his house near his field in Kolihalli when the tusker attacked him and trampled him around 7.30 a.m. He had sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Tumakuru. He was on ventilator.
He failed to respond to the treatment and died around 11.30 a.m. on Monday.The body has been sent to Tumakuru district government hospital for postmortem.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish visited the family of the deceased and said a compensation of ₹7.5 lakh will be given in a day or two and ₹2000 per month will be given for five years to the family of the deceased.
