Karnataka

Man injured as rain lashes Belagavi city

An attendant struggling to throw water out of a cloth store in Belagavi on Sunday.

Belagavi city received the first heavy rain of the year on Sunday. One person was injured when a wall collapsed in Wadagaon area in the city. Residents complained that gusty winds took away tin sheets of five houses in Shahu Nagar.

Water entered houses and shops in Pangul Galli, Bhendi Bazaar, Khade Bazaar and Shahu Nagar. Home-makers struggled to throw out water from their houses using buckets and pots.

Some residents of Ranade Colony near Rani Parvati Devi College complained that city corporation officials had not cleaned the drains and roads in their areas and sewage water entered storm-water drains.

