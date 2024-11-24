Man injured after car smashes him into tree

A 43-year-old man, who was sitting outside his house, sustained severe injuries when a speeding car smashed him into a tree in Rajajinagar on Sunday.

The incident occured when Manjunath, the victim, was sitting outside his house on a stone bench and watching his mobile phone.

The accused, S. Mahaveer, allegedly drove his car in a rash manner in the narrow residential lane and hit the accelerator instead of brake while negotiating a curve. He lost control and the car smashed Manjunath who was sandwitched between the car and the tree.

Residents rescued Manjunath and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Mahaveer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The traffic police said that Manjunath needed a surgery on both legs. Due to the impact, the front portion of the car was severely damaged.

The police have registered a case against Mahaveer for rash and negligent driving and launched further investigating into the matter.