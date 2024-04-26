ADVERTISEMENT

Man in Kunigal taluk ends life, relatives allege assault by Congress workers

April 26, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Family members of the deceased allege that Chandrashekhar was assaulted by Congress party workers for supporting the BJP, which led him to take the extreme step

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man from Kichavadi village in Kunigal allegedly ended his life in an inebriated state in the wee hours of Friday, April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Chandrashekhar, climbed up a water tank and threatened to jump while family members, villagers, and police reached the spot to convince him to come down. However, a few minutes later, he ended his life, said the police. He was rushed to Kunigal hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating. However, the family members of the deceased alleged that Chandrashekhar was assaulted by Congress party workers for supporting the BJP, which led him to take the extreme step. The family alleged that Congress workers assaulted and humiliated him threatening him with dire consequences and even said that they would ensure that he would be sacked from the job. But the police said that the family members did not file any complaint in this regard.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, additional deployment was made with a platoon of KSRP at the Kunigal hospital and another platoon in the village to ensure a smooth election process, a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vahi ph no. 104 for help )

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US