Man in judicial custody for assaulting Dalit woman

February 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a disturbing incident that has come to light late, a Dalit woman has been mercilessly thrashed in public, in front of her nine-year-old daughter, by a man at Rampur village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district. The incident is said to have happened on February 3.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Amaresh Kumbar, who belongs to the Kumbar community, of the same village.

As per the accounts of the victim, one of her cows went missing on the night of February 2 and she and her husband went in different directions in the fields searching for it the next morning. When she came to know that the animal was captured and tied to a pole by Amaresh Kumbar in front of his house, she reached the spot, along with her daughter.

“Amaresh Kumbar said that our cow strayed into their agricultural field and destroyed their crop. He instantly started abusing me in filthy language and insulted me on the basis of my caste [Madiga] in a public place for what he said letting my cow into their fields. Unable to hear the verbal offensive, I asked my daughter to go home, but she did not. The assailant slapped me twice on my face in public and my daughter started crying. When I fell down on the ground, the assailant removed his chappals and thrashed me with them mercilessly,” the victim told The Hindu over phone on Thursday.

The victim, with the help of her relatives, later reached Kanakagiri Police Station the same day and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered against the assailant under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act apart from various sections of Indian Penal Code.

The victim was later admitted in hospital. After being given medical treatment in the hospital, she was discharged on Thursday.

Accused arrested

“After receiving the complaint, we immediately filed a First Information Report under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act and arrested the accused. He was then produced before court which has sent him in judicial custody. Investigation is under way,” Police Sub-Inspector Jagadeesh K.G., who is attached to Kanakagiri Police Station, said.