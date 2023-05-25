Man in judicial custody after assaulting GESCOM staff

May 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chandrashekhar Hiremath, a resident of Kukanapalli village in Koppal district who had assaulted a Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) staff for demanding payment of pending electricity bills, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

As per a complaint lodged by R. Manjunath, lineman of Unit No 04 of GESCOM, Munirabad, the accused assaulted him with his footwear when he demanded payment of pending electricity bills on Tuesday morning.

He also said that though power supply was discontinued to the house because of non-payment of bills, it was restored illegally by the consumer.

A video clip showing the accused assaulting the GESCOM staff has also gone viral.

Based on the complaint, the Munirabad Police registered a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi said that the Munirabad Police later arrested the accused and produced him before a court which sent him to judicial custody.