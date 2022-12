December 08, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

A 34-year-old man and his 22-year-old sister died and three were injured in a road accident in Gurlapur in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Dundappa Adiveppa Badiger and Bhagyashree Naveen Kumbar died on the spot when their car collided with another car on Mudhol-Nippani Road.

The injured have been taken to hospitals in Gokak. A case has been registered.