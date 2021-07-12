Man, his sister killed, four injured in road accident

A man and his sister were killed and four injured in a road accident involving a brick-laden tipper, a car and a motorcycle near Sharana Sirasagi village in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Rodagi (29) and Prema Praveen (27). The injured were shifted to Kalaburagi District Hospital for further treatment.

The siblings died after their motorcycle rammed the brick-laden tipper parked on the roadside. The car driver tried to stop hitting the two-wheeler but ended up ramming the tipper that resulted in all the three vehicles toppling over on a mound of mud.

Villagers and the police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the district hospital.