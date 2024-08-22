Man high on drugs attacks doctor in Bengaluru, arrested

A 37-year-old doctor was attacked and assaulted by a 35-year-old hotel cook high on drugs and was brought by the police to a private hospital in Bettadasanapura for treatment on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Ashish, a native of Nepal, was detained by police for creating a ruckus on the road under the influence of drugs. The accused had banged his head against the car and sustained injuries, for which the police brought him to the hospital and left after handing him over to the doctors. Dr. Nagendrappa admitted Ashish, treated his injuries and admitted him as an in-patient for further treatment.

While two nurses were trying to dress up his wounds and administer IV fluids, Ashish became aggressive and ransacked the room, picked up a knife and charged towards the nurses. The two ran out, even as the patient charged at them with a pair of scissors. Hearing the commotion Dr. Nagendrappa rushed to their help and tried to pacify Ashish. But the accused attacked Dr. Nagendrappa, slashing his lips with scissors and hands, and even bit the doctor. Others rushed to his help and, with great difficulty, pinned down Ashish before alerting the police.

The police rushed to the spot and handcuffed the accused to continue his treatment at the hospital before he was taken into custody. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Tuesday against Ashish, charging him under the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009 and also under section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS for further investigation.