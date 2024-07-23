GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held on the charges of kidnap, rape, and murder of 4-year-old relative

Published - July 23, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Magadi police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old labourer from Goripalya for allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old relative and raping her before dumping her body on the roadside at Thippagondanahalli in Magadi police station limits of Ramanagara district on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused Irfan Khan visited the house of the victim, lured her with promise of ice-cream, and took her away. When the child did not return home in the evening, parents started to look for her and came to know that Irfan Khan was seen with the victim at a shop.

The parents called Irfan, who feigned ignorance and later switched off his phone. Based on the complaint, the police registered a missing case and analysed CCTV camera footage to find the girl moving along with the accused on Thippagondahalli road and conducted a search operation to recover her body. They tracked down Irfan in Kalasiplaya where he was hiding.

The accused has been booked under kidnap, rape, and murder and under various sections of the POCSO Act. Irfan worked as a labourer at Kalasipalya and was a habitual offender, a senior police officer said. As the news of the arrest spread, family and relatives of the victim staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused.

