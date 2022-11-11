Man held on charges of visa fraud

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 11, 2022 19:20 IST

The Madikeri rural police have arrested a 44-year-old man from Kerala on charges of visa fraud.

The man, identified as Shrinatha, is accused of deceiving several people of lakhs of rupees by promising them visas for securing jobs abroad.

Shrinatha was arrested a few days ago based on a complaint filed by a person from Kodagu district, who told the police that the accused failed to get him a visa as promised in spite of paying him requisite amount towards the service.

Soon after his arrest, people from neighboring Dakshina Kannada who were also allegedly deceived by the accused,, landed in Madikeri and sought the help of the police for getting their money returned.

The victims told the police that they reportedly paid a sum of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh each to the accused hoping to get visa for overseas jobs. Further investigation into the case is on as more than 50 people are said to have paid money.

