Man held on charge of spreading rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

An anonymous letter that cautioned the Shivamogga police of a major communal violence in the city turned out to be a hoax.

The police have arrested Ayyub on charges of spreading rumours to disturb communal harmony. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

A letter addressed to the police was found on a temple premises in Kote police station limits on August 18. The local people handed it over to the police. The content suggested that a criminal conspiracy was being hatched to murder a few people in the city and also named one Faizul as one of the conspirators in the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon verifying the CCTV camera footage of the temple, the police found that the letter was dropped by Ayyub. They took him into custody and interrogated him. The police found that Ayyub had personal enmity with Faizul and in order to fix him in criminal conspiracy, he dropped the letter.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, on Wednesday, told the media that Ayyub had an illicit relationship with Faizul’s wife. He dropped that letter with the intention to fix Faizul. His target was to get Faizul arrested by the police. “We came to know about this after Ayyub was arrested. A case has been booked against him on charges of spreading rumours with an intent to disturb communal harmony,” he said.