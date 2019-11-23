Man held on charge of killing wife

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old medical representative of a pharmaceutical company for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to make it look like an accident.

The incident took place on November 17. “We believe that a family feud was the motive,” said a police officer, and added that Rahul Kumar Gupta was arrested based on the findings of the post-mortem report and other evidence.

According to the police, Rahul, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, married the victim, Radha (25), three years ago. The couple lived in a rented house at J.C. Nagar. “The couple fought frequently as Rahul believed his wife was in an extra-marital relationship,” said the police.

On November 17 night, during a fight, Rahul allegedly bludgeoned Radha with a rolling pin and a pressure cooker lid. She started bleeding and fell unconscious. He allegedly waited until the next morning before he took her to a private hospital claiming that she fell from the stairs and injured her head. Doctors declared her brought dead.

Radha’s parents, who knew about the couple’s fights, complained to the police suspecting Rahul’s role.

“We took him into custody for questioning but he tried to mislead us. The post-mortem report revealed that Radha sustained multiple injuries and the death was due to assault,” the police officer said.

Based on the report, the police questioned Rahul again and he allegedly confessed to murdering his wife. The police have recovered the rolling pin and the cooker lid and also sought inputs from the forensic team.