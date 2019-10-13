Man held on charge of circulating fake photo

Chikkamagaluru police, on Saturday, arrested a person on charges of circulating a photo to cause fear among the public and disturb peace in the district.

The photo showing a ₹50 currency note with ‘Target Balehonnur’ written on it has gone viral in the district.

Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pandey, in a communique to media, said the police received information about a such a photo being circulated through social media.

It carried a message saying that six Pakistani people had come to Chikkamagaluru and that they had the support of Kannadiga people.

“There is no need to panic over such messages. We will take action against those behind it”, he said.