Man held for wife’s murder

28 August 2021 19:40 IST

Arkalgud police, on Saturday, arrested a person on charges of murdering his wife. Mahesh, 35, of Akkalavadi in Arkalgud taluk, allegedly murdered his wife on August 24 and tried to avoid getting caught by terming it a road accident.

Mahesh had married Rukmini of Upparakoplu about three years ago. He had often quarrelled with his wife alleging that she was not taking care of his parents. He was also upset as the couple had no children. He allegedly strangulated her to death while taking her to a hospital on his bike. Later he told his family members she was killed in an accident. He also had inflicted an injury on his head by hitting his head with a boulder.

Rukmini’s parents had raised doubts over the turn of events.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda has appreciated Holenarsipur DySP Lakshme Gowda and Arkalgud police in resolving the case.