Karnataka

Man held for wife’s murder

Arkalgud police, on Saturday, arrested a person on charges of murdering his wife. Mahesh, 35, of Akkalavadi in Arkalgud taluk, allegedly murdered his wife on August 24 and tried to avoid getting caught by terming it a road accident.

Mahesh had married Rukmini of Upparakoplu about three years ago. He had often quarrelled with his wife alleging that she was not taking care of his parents. He was also upset as the couple had no children. He allegedly strangulated her to death while taking her to a hospital on his bike. Later he told his family members she was killed in an accident. He also had inflicted an injury on his head by hitting his head with a boulder.

Rukmini’s parents had raised doubts over the turn of events.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda has appreciated Holenarsipur DySP Lakshme Gowda and Arkalgud police in resolving the case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 7:44:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-held-for-wifes-murder/article36154111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY