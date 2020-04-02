Man held for spreading rumours

A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly spreading malicious content and rumours on social media against Karnataka government functionaries engaged in the work against COVID-19. He has been identified as Nizam alias Neeza.

He was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said in a tweet.

Nizam has been accused of spreading malicious content and rumours about government functionaries involved in the anti-pandemic work using the social media platform “Idhu namma dhwani”.

The Belthangady police registered a case against four persons for assaulting two policemen and a health worker at Nyatarpu village in the taluk.

Two constables and a health worker, who visited the house of a person under home quarantine, were attacked when they questioned him why he was roaming around without any precautionary measures.

He and three others abused the health worker and the policemen, the police said.