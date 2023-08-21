ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for sexually abusing two minors

August 21, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi police arrested Sachin Daku Chavan, 21, on charges of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy from a tanda in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, on Monday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was committing the crime by taking the two to an isolated place on the pretext of giving them chocolates.

The incident came to light when the boy expressed his unwillingness to go with Sachin to get chocolate and explained to his mother about what was happening. The girl too revealed the incident to her mother.

The Konchavaram police have recorded the statements of both the minors, and both the victims were admitted to Konchavaram Community Health Centre (CHC).

Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Basavaraj said that the accused had been taken into custody.

Child Development Project Officer Guruprasad visited the CHC and collected the details from the minors.

