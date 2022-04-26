Man held for raping cow

The Mahadevapura police have detained a former restaurant employee for allegedly raping a cow at the shed belonging to his employer in Hoodi on Sunday .

Based on a complaint by Vivek Govindaraj, owner of the restaurant, the police on Tuesday tracked down the accused, identified as Kishan, and questioned him.

According to the police, Kishan, who hails from Jharkhand, joined the restaurant a month ago and quit four days ago.

On Saturday, Kishan ventured into the cow shed and assaulted a cow. A few girls staying in a paying guest facility close to the shed noticed this and informed the PG owner, who in turn alerted Vivek.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of unnatural sexual offence against Kishan and have detained him for further investigations.