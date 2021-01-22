Karnataka

Man held for rape of child in Karnataka

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday. The incident took place when her parents went to work at a plantation after leaving their daughter at the neighbour’s house.

The parents came to know about the incident on Wednesday evening when their daughter complained of pain and narrated to them the incident. Following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the Sakleshpur Rural police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, besides sections of the Indian Penal Code, on Thursday.

The police have taken Chandru, the accused, into custody.

