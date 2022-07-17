Man held for making derogatory comments on social media

A 29-year-old man from Virajpet was arrested on Sunday for making derogatory comments on the local community, leading to protests in Kodagu and elsewhere recently.

The youth was identified as K.P. Diwin Devaiah of Palangala village in Virajpet taluk. He allegedly posted certain remarks against the community members and goddess Cauvery on the social media early this month, infuriating the people. It led to widespread protests and condemnation, and a complaint was filed at Madikeri police station for hurting religious feelings and sentiments.

An investigation was launched and Devaiah was tracked down and arrested. The mobile handset used for making the post was seized, according to Superintendent of Police M.A. Ayiappa.