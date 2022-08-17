Man held for killing wife while on holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madiwala police cracked a missing case and arrested a 28-year-old businessman who allegedly strangled his wife to death while returning from a holiday in Malpe on August 2.

According to the police, the accused Prithviraj, a resident of Maruthinagar, had made an elaborate plan to murder his wife Jyothi Kumari, 38, and roped in his friend to drive the car. However, CCTV footage and call record details helped the police nail the accused. The driver is on the run.

C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, south east division, said Prithviraj, who owns an electronic appliances shop, used to fight with his wife over their age difference.

Jyothi, who was a B.Com graduate, also attempted the UPSC exam twice and stayed in Delhi for some time for coaching. The accused started suspecting her and fought with her frequently, the police said.

The accused booked a car on rent and a hotel room in Malpe and planned to drown Jyothi in the beach and make it look like accidental death. He left their mobile phones at home to create an alibi and even purchased a new SIM card and a basic mobile phone for communication. However, the plan did not work as the authorities had put danger signboards and heightened patrolling, the police said.

The accused returned via Shiradi Ghat and stopped near Gundya forest area, where he strangled her and dumped the body before returning home on August 2. After waiting for three days, Prithviraj filed a missing complaint, the police said.

The police verified his phone number to find that he had booked a holiday trip to Malpe and had rented a car a few days before the incident.

Prithviraj was taken into custody and detailed investigations led him to confess to the crime, Mr. Baba said. The police team went to Shiradi Ghat area and recovered the body.