Man held for ferrying people in ambulance

The police have booked a case against a man for allegedly ferrying passengers from Bengaluru to Shivamogga in an ambulance during the lockdown announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the public transport is off the road following the lockdown and enforcement of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, five persons who were working in Bengaluru had requested Syed Khasim, an ambulance driver, to drop them to their village, Kadekal, near Shivamogga.

The accused, a native of Anwar Colony in Bhadravati, heeded to their request and dropped them to their village in the ambulance on March 25.

Following this, a case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269(negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code has been booked against Khasim on the charge of misusing the ambulance to hoodwink the authorities who were preventing the movement of people to avoid spread of the disease.