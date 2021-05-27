Man held for creating false RT-PCR reports

The police arrested a man in Belagavi on Thursday on the charge of creating false RT-PCR reports to enable his customers cross State borders.

A team of Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics Police raided a shop in Peeranwadi and arrested Syed Hassan Abdul Khadar of Khanapur. The police found that he was fudging documents and printing colour copies of negative reports that he had obtained by stealth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe said that machines and material used for the offence were seized from his office. CEN Police have registered a case.