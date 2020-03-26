Man held for barging into hospital claiming he has COVID-19

The Yeshwantpur police have arrested a 28-year-old software engineer who allegedly barged into a private hospital on Wednesday night and created panic among people claiming that he was infected with COVID-19, and would pass it on to them.

He later tested negative, but according to the police was under the influence of drugs.

On receiving an alert from the hospital staff, the patrolling police rushed to the hospital and detained the accused, Sachin. “He was subjected to medical examination and after the report said he was negative for COVID-19, we arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” said a Police Inspector.

Sachin hails from Vijayapura and resides in a paying guest accommodation in the city.

“He is an employee of an IT firm, but was working out of his PG. Under the influence of drugs, he barged into the hospital and started harassing the staff. He claimed he was infected and threatened to touch them,” said the police officer.