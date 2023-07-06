ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for attempting to sell MDMA to students

July 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police arrested a person, a native of Tamil Nadu, on charges of attempting to sell banned drugs to students of an engineering college in Hassan city on Wednesday.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar said Prasanna Kumar, 33, a native of Mettupalyam and residing in Shivamogga, was arrested by the CEN police. He had allegedly procured MDMA from an unknown person recently. He attempted to make money by selling MDMA for ₹12,000 per gram to the students. 

The police recovered 2.17 gram of MDMA (crystal form), a cell phone, and ₹1,000 in cash from him. The CEN police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US