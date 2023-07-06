HamberMenu
Man held for attempting to sell MDMA to students

July 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police arrested a person, a native of Tamil Nadu, on charges of attempting to sell banned drugs to students of an engineering college in Hassan city on Wednesday.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar said Prasanna Kumar, 33, a native of Mettupalyam and residing in Shivamogga, was arrested by the CEN police. He had allegedly procured MDMA from an unknown person recently. He attempted to make money by selling MDMA for ₹12,000 per gram to the students. 

The police recovered 2.17 gram of MDMA (crystal form), a cell phone, and ₹1,000 in cash from him. The CEN police have registered a case.

