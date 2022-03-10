Man held, 7 kg of marijuana seized

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Thursday arrested a man from Odisha for allegedly selling drugs, and recovered 7 kg of marijuana worth ₹8 lakh from him.

A team of CCB officers nabbed the accused at Mico Layout after receiving a tip-off. “He was caught red-handed while he was waiting for his customers to deliver the drugs,” said the CCB.

The accused allegedly confessed that he purchased the drugs from his source in Bhadrak district of Odisha. “He brought consignments back to Bengaluru by train concealing the drugs in packets of ready-to-eat-snacks and chocolates and even in boxes of cereals. He did this to avoid attention, and used the same snack packages to sell marijuana to his customers,” a police officer said. Most of his customers were reportedly labourers working in construction sites in Mico Layout. The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and is in police custody.