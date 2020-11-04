Man held, 25 motorcycles seized

A special team headed by Circle Inspector of Police Doulat N. Kuri of the Hunsagi Police arrested an accused and recovered 25 motorcycles from him.

According to a release, the police team arrested Mounesh, alias Pintya Jagannath Badiger (27), a native of Ramanalli village in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district, from near Balashettihal village in Hunsagi taluk on Monday.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed that he had stolen the 25 motorcycles from different parts of the State, including two from Hunsagi town, the release said.

The recovered vehicles were valued at ₹ 9.48 lakh, the release added.