Unidentified men hacked a 52-year-old man to death in Karle village near Belagavi on Tuesday.

They waylaid Mohan Talwar who was returning from Kineye Gram Panchayat office. They hacked him and left him to die, bleeding.

Onlookers called the police who shifted him to the District Hospital. But he died of blood loss.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh and other officers visited the crime spot. A case has been registered.