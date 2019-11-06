Man hacked to death, another escapes

A 46-year-old person was hacked to death by a gang near Sharana Sirasagi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi late on Monday night.
It is said that the victim identified as Shivaling G. Bhavikatti of Mayur village in Jewargi taluk was travelling to Chowdapur village in Afzalpur taluk along with his brother Mahantappa Bhavikatti when the gang rammed the vehicle with its vehicle and then attacked him with lethal weapons. Mahantappa Bhavikatti escaped from the scene to save himself and the accused fled the spot after the crime. Rivalry is suspected to be the reason for the murder. A case has been filed against Hanumanth C. Kodlagi and his gang in the Farhatabad Police Station.
