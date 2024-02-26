ADVERTISEMENT

Man grieviously injured during Rathothsava at Bannur

February 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man was grievously injured when his arm came underneath the chariot during the Hemadrambha Rathothsava at Bannur on Sunday.

The injured man has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Bannur. A large number of people had turned up for the Rathothsava on Sunday evening. In the melee, the right arm of Srinivas came under the wheels of the chariot. He was rescued by the others at the spot and was rushed to Mysuru for medical assistance.

He been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

