GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man grieviously injured during Rathothsava at Bannur

February 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man was grievously injured when his arm came underneath the chariot during the Hemadrambha Rathothsava at Bannur on Sunday.

The injured man has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Bannur. A large number of people had turned up for the Rathothsava on Sunday evening. In the melee, the right arm of Srinivas came under the wheels of the chariot. He was rescued by the others at the spot and was rushed to Mysuru for medical assistance.

He been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.