Karnataka

Man gives triple talaq on social media, arrested

The Shirva police in Udupi district have arrested a person on the charge of pronouncing triple talaq to his wife through Facebook.

The police gave the name of the arrested as Sheikh Mohammed Saleem (39) of Shirva.

The police said Saleem had married Swapnaz in Shirva in September 2010. The two had a daughter and they stayed in Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

On August 3, Saleem left Ms. Swapnaz and their daughter in Dammam and flew to Mumbai along with a woman. He then used his smartphone to post on his Facebook profile an audio addressing Ms. Swapnaz and pronouncing talaq thrice. Later, Ms. Swapnaz filed an online complaint from Dammam. The Shirva police registered her complaint under Section 4 of The Muslim Women (protection of rights on marriage) Act 2019. Following a tip-off about the visit of Saleem to his house in Shirva, the police arrested him on Friday.

